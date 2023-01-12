OPP say suspect stole pickup truck, taxicab on Christmas Eve

An Elliot Lake suspect is facing charges in connection with a pickup truck and a taxicab that were stolen Christmas Eve.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday the suspect was charged Jan. 6.

“On Dec. 24, the complainant reported having their pickup truck stolen from an address on Dieppe Avenue,” police said in a news release.

“Shortly after, the pickup truck was located on Mississauga Avenue stuck in a snowbank. The driver fled on foot and then proceeded to enter a taxicab and drive off with it.”

The car was quickly found and the 29-year-old from Elliot Lake was arrested.

Last week, he was charged with two counts of vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Feb. 6.