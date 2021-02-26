Ontario Provincial Police say a 13-year-old eastern Ontario boy is facing charges after leading officers on a car chase through the Belleville and Trenton areas.

Quinte West OPP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Dundas Street East in Trenton at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers located the vehicle on Dundas Street West near Avondale Road in Belleville, but the driver refused to stop. Police say officers ended the pursuit for public safety reasons.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was spotted by officers driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Wallbridge Loyalist Road.

Police say officers deployed a tire deflation device in an attempt to safely stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle continued. At approximately 11:30 p.m., the vehicle was stopped by Belleville Police Service officers at Bell Boulevard and Cannifton Road in Belleville.

Police say officers learned the vehicle was stolen from an address in Prince Edward County earlier Thursday evening.

The 13-year-old from Prince Edward County is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

The accused will appear in Belleville court in April.