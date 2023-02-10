OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.

Earlier Friday, authorities issued an emergency alert saying they were investigating two armed suspects at large in the Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas, and requesting that people shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

In an update Friday afternoon, police said the incident began as an investigation into a stolen vehicle, and the investigation found no evidence of weapons involved in the call.

"Police received a report on the morning of February 10, 2023 of two individuals, armed with a handgun near the Beckwith Township Arena on the Ninth Line of Beckwith," Police said in a media release.

"An extensive search of the area was immediately launched, involving OPP Aviation, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine and officers with the Lanark Detachment. The ongoing investigation has determined that there was actually no firearm involved."

Police say the incident began after a stolen vehicle fled from OPP officers and was later stopped in the Smiths Falls area. One person was arrested, police said.

Dale Lewis Scott, 26, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township is facing several charges, including flight from a peace officer and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

Earlier in the day, police released photos and descriptions of what they called two armed suspects in connection to the emergency alert in the Lanark area.

The OPP removed the photos and descriptions of the two men from the Internet and social media later Friday afternoon. OPP Acting-Sgt. Erin Cranton said police are no longer looking for the two individuals and they are not part of this investigation.

CTV News has removed the men’s names and photos from the story and social media posts.

With files from Dylan Dyson, CTV News Ottawa