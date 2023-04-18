OPP says victim of fail-to-remain may have fallen from vehicle
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating a fail-to-remain that left a person with serious injuries.
Police are appealing to the public for information on the incident that happened Sunday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Bolsover.
It's believed the victim either fell from or was struck by a vehicle or off-road vehicle between Brechin and Bolsover.
Police say the victim, who was not identified, suffered life-altering injuries.
The vehicle involved left the scene.
OPP Criminal Investigation Branch members continue to investigate and ask anyone with dash cam footage, trail or surveillance video from the areas in and around Centennial Park Road, Highway 12, and County Road 48 to contact Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
