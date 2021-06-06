OPP search for missing boater in Lake St. Clair
OPP are searching Lake St. Clair for a boater who went missing Sunday.
Police say a 58-year-old man took a small vessel off the shoreline near Stoney Point to go fishing at around 8 a.m.
Officials say a kayaker came across the boat at a sandbar and called police around 3:30 p.m.
Marine units from the Essex-County and Chatham-Kent OPP along with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are also searching the area.
The missing boater is described as 5'10, 240 lbs. with a medium build.
He has green eyes, short grey hair, a goatee and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a blue two-tone tank top and light blue shorts.
If you have any information you are asked to call OPP.