OPP search for missing boater in Lake St. Clair

OPP are searching Lake St. Clair for a boater who went missing Sunday.

Police say a 58-year-old man took a small vessel off the shoreline near Stoney Point to go fishing at around 8 a.m.

Officials say a kayaker came across the boat at a sandbar and called police around 3:30 p.m.

Marine units from the Essex-County and Chatham-Kent OPP along with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are also searching the area.

The missing boater is described as 5'10, 240 lbs. with a medium build.

He has green eyes, short grey hair, a goatee and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue two-tone tank top and light blue shorts.

If you have any information you are asked to call OPP.