OPP search for missing man in Huntsville area

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in the Huntsville area.

Mark Sweet was last seen on Nov. 8 at around 9 a.m., in Novar, just north of Huntsville.

The 58-year-old is described as Caucasian, 5'10", and could be driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate CTRS487.

OPP asks that if you've had contact with Sweet, or have any information about his whereabouts, to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.