OPP search for missing Midland woman
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Midland woman.
According to OPP, Randalyn's family reported having had no contact with her since June 16.
Police say the 35-year-old could be in Midland, Wasaga Beach or Collingwood.
Randalyn is five feet four inches tall with long black hair, brown eyes and tattoos.
Police say they want to confirm her well-being and ask anyone with information on Randalyn's whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
