OPP search for missing senior

Provincial police are asking the public for help finding a missing senior, who was last seen at his home in The Blue Mountains.

OPP is searching for 79-year-old Werner Zotter, who was last seen Wednesday evening at his residence on Grey Road 19.

Zotter left his home on foot, and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as having salt and pepper hair, a moustache, five foot nine inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122.