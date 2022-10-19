OPP search for person allegedly impersonating police officer
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Police in Perth County are looking for a suspect after receiving a report of someone impersonating an officer.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received the complaint over the weekend from a driver who said they had been stopped on Perth Line 88 in the Municipality of North Perth.
The driver described the individual as:
- A white heavy-set male
- Approximately in his 50s
- Navy blue outfit
- White New Balance running shoes
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with a bar and lights in the front grill and no markings.
The investigation is ongoing, but police are reminding the public that citizens can ask a police officer for the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank, badge and warrant card. According to a news release, the officer should not delay in providing this information.
-
Crash slows traffic on Highway 55 near Lac La BicheA crash has traffic being redirected on Highway 55 south of Lac La Biche Wednesday afternoon.
-
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMPPolice are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
-
'Lifeblood of the community': Wolfe Island ferry staffing shortages affecting islandersLabour shortages are affecting services across the board, and now they’ve hit an essential service in Kingston, the Wolfe Island Ferry.
-
Canadian environmental group hoping to work with businesses to reduce plastics in food industryCanadian organization Ocean Wise has launched a new initiative to help remove what it calls unnecessary plastics in the food and beverage industry.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It’s a whole industry in the making': Researchers working to turn greenhouse gas into undersea rockNew research shows carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere could turn to rock in 25 years if injected into the ocean floor off Vancouver Island.