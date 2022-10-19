OPP search for person allegedly impersonating police officer

Police in Perth County are looking for a suspect after receiving a report of someone impersonating an officer.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received the complaint over the weekend from a driver who said they had been stopped on Perth Line 88 in the Municipality of North Perth.

The driver described the individual as:

A white heavy-set male

Approximately in his 50s

Navy blue outfit

White New Balance running shoes

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with a bar and lights in the front grill and no markings.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are reminding the public that citizens can ask a police officer for the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank, badge and warrant card. According to a news release, the officer should not delay in providing this information.