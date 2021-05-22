OPP search for resident on Agnew Lake

The search continues for a Chelmsford resident who went missing on Agnew Lake Friday night.

Manitoulin OPP responded to an unoccupied boat circling on the lake near Espanola around 7 p.m.

OPP alongside the Emergency Response Team and North Shore Search and Rescue searched the area, however, the individual was not found.

Officers with the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and OPP will continue the search on Sunday.

No other details have been released at this time.