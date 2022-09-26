OPP search for suspects after business break and enter in Leamington

Essex County OPP are looking for suspects after a break-in at a business in Leamington.

Officers investigated a break and enter to a business located in the 200 block of Erie Street South on Sunday at 11:04 a.m.

Police say sometime overnight on Sept. 24, unknown person(s) attended the address and gained entry to the business by breaking the front door.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.