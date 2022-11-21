iHeartRadio

OPP search for suspects after customers robbed at Dorchester, Ont. Tim Hortons


An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

OPP are searching for three teenaged suspects who allegedly robbed two restaurant goers at a Tim Hortons in Dorchester over the weekend.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at approximately 7:08 p.m. on Nov. 18, police officers were dispatched to a Tim Hortons in Dorchester, Thames Centre for a report of a robbery.

Police said that three unknown individuals entered the restaurant and demanded personal property from two customers who were sitting at a table.

A small black car was observed fleeing the area prior to police arriving on scene.

Police said the three suspects have the following descriptions:

  • Suspect 1: black male, 16-18 years old, 6', black coat or hoodie and black pants
  • Suspect 2: white male, 16-18 years old, 5'11", black, blue & white plaid shirt, black pants and black ski mask
  • Suspect 3: white male, 16-18 years old, 5'11", black hoodie, black pants and black ski mask

No injuries were sustained during the robbery.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The investigation continues. 

