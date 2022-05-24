OPP search for suspects involved in truck fires

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) aims to identify two potential suspects in a month-long arson investigation.

OPP said one of its officers noticed two large trucks on fire on Simpson Road in the Bolton area shortly before midnight on April 29.

Further investigation determined four vehicles received damage from the blaze and that two of the vehicles' cab areas had been "completely consumed."

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and OPP's Forensic Identification Services are also involved in the investigation.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2016-2018 Toyota RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-284-2241, 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).