OPP searches for missing boater on White Lake

The search continued late Saturday evening for a missing boater on White Lake, west of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa "all available resources" have been sent to White Lake, 30 km southwest of Arnprior.

The boater was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No other details were released about the missing boater.

Police say people will see a "significance police presence" on the lake. At this time, police say no additional volunteers are needed to assist with the search.

