OPP searching for driver responsible for Dunnville hit and run

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a Dunnville, Ont. hit and run that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, OPP said the victim of the Feb. 17 crash remains in critical condition.

"We're looking to bring some type of resolution to the family," Const. Ed Sanchuk said. "Our thoughts are with family members right now as their loved one is in the hospital fighting for their life."

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION

Police are looking for a white-coloured Hyundai Tuscon SUV, between the model years of 2016 to 2021.

On the evening of Feb. 17, emergency services were called to the area of Broad Street East and Chestnut Street after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to Hamilton General Hospital by Orgne Air Ambulance.

The SUV was last seen travelling east on Broad Street.

“The person who committed this doesn’t take responsibility for their actions,” Dunnville resident Tina Kronhout said. “That is the most disturbing part.”

APPEAL TO REPAIR SHOPS

OPP believe there would have been visible damage to the passenger-side fender and mirror of the vehicle.

“Somebody will be attempting to fix their vehicle,” Sanchuk said.

Police are calling on scrapyards, repair shops, tow truck operators, or anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the description.

Girling Auto Body and Collision is located less than a kilometre from where the hit and run happened.

Owner Mark Girling says he asks each customer how their vehicle was damaged when they bring one in.

“You can tell what hit it. If an animal hit it, there will be hair on it. Something that you have smooth dents on and they really have no excuse of how it happened, then you question it,” Girling said.

People in Dunnville who spoke to CTV News say they hope to see the victim make a full recovery and there’s only one thing left for the driver of the SUV to do.

“Take responsibility,” Dunnville resident Tina Kronhout said.

“I hope the person involved steps forward and admits to what they did,” Girling said.