OPP searching for man and boy missing northwest of Kingston

Police are searching for a man and boy who went missing Wednesday evening northwest of Kingston while riding an ATV.

Police say the two left a home in Flinton, Ont. around 5:30 p.m. riding an ATV and were reported missing around 10 p.m.

Dwayne Phillips, 36, and eight-year-old Michael Rahm are missing. Police are searching for the two using the OPP helicopter, canine unit and emergency response team.

Phillips is described as about 170 cm tall with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple laces and a black helmet.

Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.

Flinton is a town of about 500 people north of Highway 7 near Kaladar, about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lennox & Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.