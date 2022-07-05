OPP searching for missing 21-year-old woman

Ontario Provincial Police are leaning on the public for information about a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police said Hope Woodcock was last seen leaving her father’s residence in Harriston on July 3 in a silver/grey Hummer.

Woodcock is described as 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds with long black/brown hair.

Police are asking anyone who has had contact with Woodcock, or anyone with information, to call police at 1-888-310-1122.