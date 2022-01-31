OPP searching for missing 34-year-old woman in Huron County

Ontario Provincial Police are asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman last seen in Huron County.

Police say Kassandra Farndon was last seen Jan. 25 in Exeter.

Farndon is described as:

5’5’’ tall

Slim build

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP.

