OPP searching for missing 34-year-old woman in Huron County
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police are asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman last seen in Huron County.
Police say Kassandra Farndon was last seen Jan. 25 in Exeter.
Farndon is described as:
- 5’5’’ tall
- Slim build
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP.
#MISSING: #HuronOPP is seeking assistance in locating missing female, 34 y/o Kassandra FARNDON. Last seen in #ExeterOntario, #HuronCounty Jan 25, 2022. If you have any information, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122. ^nk pic.twitter.com/VeEB7azsQi— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) January 31, 2022
