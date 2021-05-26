OPP searching for missing person on Lake Nipissing

A search is underway following a report about a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Police received the call at 1:40 p.m., and responding were members of the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police, the OPP emergency response team and Sudbury OPP traffic incident management enforcement unit.

"At this time, a missing person investigation is ongoing in the Lavigne area of West Nipissing," the OPP said in a news release.

"The OPP would like to inform the public there will be a strong police presence during the search for the missing operator on the water and along the shorelines."

Anyone with information regarding the missing person should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Updates will be provided when they become available, police said.