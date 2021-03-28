OPP searching for missing toddler in South Frontenac, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police continued the search Monday morning for a missing toddler in South Frontenac, Ont.

Police say Jude Walter Leyton, 3, was last seen in the area of Canoe Lake Road at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

Leyton is described as 3'5", 45 pounds, with long brown hair in a ponytail. Leyton was wearing a jacket and blue rubber boots.

In a statement at 6:43 p.m. Sunday, the OPP said an OPP helicopter, drones, the Canine Unit and specially trained searchers are in the area searching for the boy.

"While we appreciate offers by volunteers to join the search, the OPP is concerned that this could result in interference with trained searchers. It could even result in other people becoming lost. This is especially a concern after dark," said the OPP on Twitter.

No other details were made immediately available, but police told CTV News Ottawa the incident does not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert.

Police tweeted Monday that their search is ongoing and they are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Canoe Lake Road in South Frontenac Township is approximately 54 kilometres from Kingston.

OPP Const. Curtis Dick told reporters Monday that the child was last seen with family on their property. There are three lakes nearby, which is why marine teams were called in to assist.

While OPP are not asking for volunteers from the general public to aid in the search, there are some volunteers who are assisting. Dick said they are trained in search and rescue operations.

"We really appreciate, in ways that we can’t really describe, our appreciation for the volunteers that want to come," he said. "What we do have right now is two volunteer search and rescue teams, one from Ottawa, and one based in Smiths Falls. They are volunteers, they are trained to both Ontario and national standards, and so we work well with them as they integrate into our program, within our emergency response team. And so we have good resources on ground, that we can manage well and so that we have to facilitate and coordinate. And so we capture the area well so that we don’t miss anything."

There are approximately 50 OPP officers and 50 volunteer searchers in the area, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

