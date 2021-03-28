OPP searching for missing toddler in South Frontenac, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police continued the search Sunday evening for a missing toddler in South Frontenac, Ont.

Police say Jude Walter Leyton, 3, was last seen in the area of Canoe Lake Road at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday

Leyton is described as 3'5", 45 pounds, with long brown hair in a ponytail. Leyton was wearing a jacket and blue rubber boots

Please call 911 if you see Jude LEYTON. Details included below ^jt #FrontenacOPP @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/gVUJqQWUyH

In a statement at 6:43 p.m. Sunday, the OPP said an OPP helicopter, drones, the Canine Unit and specially trained searchers are in the area searching for the boy.

"While we appreciate offers by volunteers to join the search, the OPP is concerned that this could result in interference with trained searchers. It could even result in other people becoming lost. This is especially a concern after dark," said the OPP on Twitter.

No other details were made immediately available, but police told CTV News Ottawa the incident does not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert.

Canoe Lake Road in South Frontenac Township is approximately 54 kilometres from Kingston.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

