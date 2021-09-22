OPP searching for missing woman last seen in Owen Sound, Downtown Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Owen Sound and recently in Downtown Kitchener.
Police put out the notice Wednesday morning saying Maryanne Epp, a well-known busker, was last seen outside of Owen Sound on Sept. 13.
She is described as 64 years old, 130 pounds, long dirty blonde hair, and wearing a long dress.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
