OPP searching for suspect who reportedly struck police officer with vehicle in Dunnville

Haldimand County OPP are looking for someone they say struck a police officer with their vehicle in a Dunville business’ parking lot.

Police say officers were trying to arrest the driver of a stolen, dark-coloured pickup truck pulling a white trailer Saturday evening, when the truck hit an officer and several other vehicles.

The driver fled the scene, while the officer was sent to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The vehcile was last seen heading eastbound on Broad Street East.

The male driver is described as white, early 20s, around 5'9, slim, dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white Puma logo, a black t-shirt, black jeans, black Nike running shoes, and a mask with cartoon pictures of vintage cars on it.

The passenger is described as a white female, early 20s, around 5'6, slim, and blonde hair. She was wearing a yellow Fila t-shirt, black athletic shorts, black shoes, and a black face mask with white lettering.

Police are asking any local businesses, homeowners, or anyone in the area with video surveillance to contact Haldimand County OPP or Crime Stoppers.