OPP searching for three suspects following incident in Ingersoll

OPP are looking for three suspects after an attempted break and enter in Ingersoll.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a home on Robinson Road where they said suspects tried to get into a home and fled on foot before being confronted by the homeowner.

The first suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with blue eyes, dirty blonde hair and a flattened nose bridge. According to police, he is about 5’8” tall and was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing, and appeared to be carrying a black and brown-coloured rifle at the time.

The second suspect is described as a white female in her 20s with dirty blond hair that was in a ponytail. She was about 5’9” and was wearing purple-coloured reading glasses, a ski mask and black clothing. She also had a tragus piercing with an identifiable gold-coloured stud on one of her ears.

According to police, the third suspect was described as a heavy-set white female in her 20s with brown eyes and wavy brown hair. She was about 5’3” tall and was wearing a black toque, black surgical mask, black clothing and a ring on her right hand.

The incident and search for the three suspects prompted a warning from OPP on Sunday night about an increased police presence in the area of Robinson Road, Thomas Road and Wallace Line.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.