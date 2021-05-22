OPP searching lake west of Sudbury after empty boat found circling

The search continues for a Chelmsford resident who went missing on Agnew Lake in Baldwin Township, west of Sudbury, Friday night.

Manitoulin OPP responded to an unoccupied boat circling on the lake near Espanola around 7 p.m.

OPP alongside the Emergency Response Team and North Shore Search and Rescue searched the area, however, the individual has not been found.

Officers with the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and OPP will continue the search on Sunday.

More details to come as they become available.