OPP searching Tay Township for missing man

Southern Georgian Bay Police are searching Tay Township for a resident who hasn't been seen since Monday.

59-year-old Thomas Rowland was last seen leaving his home on foot in the Fourth Avenue area of Port McNicoll in Tay Township.

Rowland is described as 5'7, weighing 120 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows any information is asked to contact police.

