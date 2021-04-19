OPP seek car after pedestrian struck on Highway 3 in Kingsville

Essex County OPP are looking for help finding a vehicle and driver after an 89-year-old pedestrian was struck on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

The OPP Kingsville Detachment responded to a fail-to-remain collision between a car and a pedestrian on Highway 3, near County Road 34, on April 13 at 11:25 p.m.

Police say the victim, an 89-year-old Leamington resident, was crossing Highway 3 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle may be a dark grey, possibly metallic, late model Honda Civic and may have damage to the front right passenger side and is likely missing the passenger side mirror.

OPP are seeking the public's help in locating the involved driver and vehicle. Police are asking any vehicle repair shops that may have been approached regarding such repairs within the last three days to contact police.

OPP continue to interview witnesses and review surveillance footage from the area. If you have any information about a vehicle that may have recent damage, matching what is described police are asking you to call.

Police are also appealing to the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.