OPP seek clues following teen's death in Quinte West, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a teenager in Quinte West.
Kiean Stoddard, 17, was found dead in a motel room on Dundas Street East after police officers arrived for a wellness check at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7.
The cause of death has not been made public.
Investigators are requesting any doorbell camera or dashcam video from Jan. 3, between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the area of 276 Dundas St. E.
Video can be uploaded here.
Anyone with information and/or video regarding this incident is requested to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and/or upload video to the link provided. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).
