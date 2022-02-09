OPP seek driver and vehicle after crash in Kingsville
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and driver that were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville.
The two vehicles were travelling westbound on Road 4 East in the Town of Kingsville on Jan. 26 around 4:46 p.m.
Police say the suspect vehicle passed another vehicle, struck it and ran it off of the roadway, into the ditch and then proceeded to leave the scene. The driver of the vehicle that ended up in the ditch, sustained minor injuries in the collision.
Police are looking for a red/burgundy GMC Terrain SUV, with damage to the passenger side, and possible grey paint transfer.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
