OPP seek help identifying shoplifters in Elliot Lake grocery theft

Police are looking to identify persons of interest related to the theft of hundreds of dollars in groceries in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the shoplifting incident which occurred at a store on Hillside Drive South at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Two people entered the store and filled a cart with groceries,” said police in a news release Wednesday.

“The two then stuffed the items in a packsack and grocery bag as they walked around the store and departed without paying for anything.”

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras and police have released images of the individuals concerned.

Police are looking for assistance in identifying or locating the persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.