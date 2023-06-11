OPP seek help in search for two missing South Huron teens
The Huron County OPP is looking for the public’s help in locating two teens who have been missing since Saturday.
Police say the two teenagers, aged 13 and 14 from South Huron, may have ventured out on bicycles in the direction of Perth County (Stratford) early Saturday morning.
Police have listed them as missing and are asking the public to help locate the teens and have tem returned safely to their families.
Missing youth #1: Kaylee (goes by the name Fynnch) is 14 years of age, 5'1" tall, slim build, red shoulder length hair, has braces. Possibly riding a red bicycle with white fenders.
Missing youth #2: Owen (goes by the name Baisyle) is 13 years of age, 5'4" tall, slim build, dark brown short hair. Wearing a blue plaid-coloured shirt, black jeans, and possibly a black sweater. Possibly riding a teal-coloured bicycle.
Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with either teen, or have any information regarding their whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip at #1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or a secure web tip at Pstips.com
