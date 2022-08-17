OPP seek help investigating single vehicle collision

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are investigating a single vehicle collision on Clelland Road in Pringle Township on Aug. 12 at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to a news release Saturday.

The scene was attended by OPP officers, the Argyle Fire Department and Powassan Emergency Medical Services.

“Police investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling east bound on Highway 522 when the driver lost control and, swerved across both lanes of traffic before entering the north ditch,” police said in the release.

Four individuals were in the vehicle and three were transported to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with careless driving and driving under a suspension.

In a tweet on Wednesday, police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the North Bay OPP detachment at 1-888-310-122.

#NorthbayOPP is investigating a single veh collision that happened on Aug 12, 2022 on Hwy 522 near Clelland Rd, Pringle TWP . Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatning injuries. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122 ^lh pic.twitter.com/XJdXUYjo5M

Police are continuing to investigate.