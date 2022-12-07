OPP seek help locating missing Amherstview girl

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Amherstview, Ont.

Claire "Freedom" Ibit was last seen Saturday, Dec. 3 around 10 a.m. near Superior Drive in Amherstview.

She is known to frequent the nearby Kingston area.

Ibit is described as white, approximately 5-feet tall (152cm), with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.