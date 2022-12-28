iHeartRadio

OPP seek help with recent copper wire thefts in Temiskaming Shores


Officers with the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two reports of copper wire thefts from Hydro One stations in Temiskaming Shores.

The thefts cost $300,000 in lost copper wire and repairs, the OPP said.

The first took place at a site on Nipissing Avenue the afternoon of Dec. 6 and the second in the evening on Dec. 20 at a site on Highway 65.

“Initial investigation for both incidents revealed that the culprit(s) broke into the sites and caused property damage,” OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

The thieves stole a substantial amount of copper wire before fleeing the locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

