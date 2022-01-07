OPP seek help with roofing fraud investigation in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly posed as a representative of a local roofing company and bilked a homeowner of a $500 deposit.

OPP Lakeshore Detachment received a report of a fraud on Suncrest Drive in Lakeshore on Jan. 4 at 10:20 a.m.

As a result of the investigation, police say that a man posing as a representative of a local roofing company attended the residence and secured a $500 cash deposit from the homeowner for work to be completed.

Officers say they spoke to a representative of the company and it was confirmed that the man does not represent or work for the company.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man who is a person of interest in this investigation.

He is described as:

5'0" tall

150-160lbs

Thick beard

Caucasian

Speaks with a French accent

Police say the man was seen operating a Black Dodge Ram with a decal on the back.

Police would like to speak to this person, if you can assist with identification contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.