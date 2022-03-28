OPP seek identity of body found at beach in Colchester

Essex OPP is looking to identify the body of a man who was found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester on Saturday.

Police describe the man as about 6' 1"- 6'5" tall, 180-230 pounds. He had black or brown curly hair and no teeth.

He was wearing a long sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans, a black "True Religion" belt, two pairs of socks and black work boots, police say.

Police do not believe the man's death to be suspicious at this time.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the man. Those with information are asked to contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com