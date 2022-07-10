OPP seek information in fatal Leamington fire
Leamington area OPP is investigating what is now a fatal fire after a person was found dead inside the Erie Street home.
Fire crews and police responded to a fully engulfed blaze in the 300 block of Erie Street South around 11:52 p.m. Friday.
In an update on Sunday, police said investigation found a body inside the residence that was damaged by the fire.
The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) as the investigation continues.
Police say there will be a continued police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday who may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
