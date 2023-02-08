OPP seek man wanted for breaching statutory release
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for an alleged breach of his statutory release.
Marc Poulin, 54, is serving a two-year sentence for seven counts of theft under $5,000 and breaching probation.
He is known to frequent the Ottawa-Gatineau area, as well as Toronto and Montreal.
Police describe him as white, 5-foot-7 (171 cm), and 169 lbs (77 kgs) with grey hair and hazel eyes. He has scars on his left arm, his back and on both legs.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
