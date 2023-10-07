OPP seek North Grenville sexual assault suspect

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a trail in North Grenville.

According to police, the victim was walking on a trail off River Road when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her. It happened at around noon on Sept. 22.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 50s, and around 6-feet tall with black-and-grey hair and a beard.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and work boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).