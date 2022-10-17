OPP seek public assistance in fatal crash investigation

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a fatal crash late Sunday afternoon east of Kemptville.

OPP say a motorcycle driver crashed in a ditch on County Road 43 at Kerrs Ridge Road in the Township of North Dundas just before 6 p.m. Initial investigation on the scene suggests the driver lost control, hit several road signs and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

OPP say investigators are seeking the public's assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).