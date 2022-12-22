OPP seek public’s help identifying person of interest after teen girl approached by stranger

Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after a teen girl was approached by a stranger while walking home earlier this month.

According to a press release from Essex County OPP, at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Dec, 12, officers responded to a suspicious person complaint in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police said a parent had come forward to police and reported that their teenaged daughter had been approached while walking home on Notre Dame Street in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

The male driver is reported to have stopped across the street from the teenager, rolled down his window and asked if she needed a ride.

Police said the male is described as approximately 40 years of age and was wearing a blue turban and a grey long-sleeved shirt.

The involved vehicle is described as a grey-coloured four-door pickup truck.

Essex County OPP are asking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest and have released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, and anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.