OPP seek public's help identifying suspicious person
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a ‘suspicious’ man who was caught peering into the front window of two Essex County homes.
Essex OPP received a report the first report of a suspicious person Thursday, June 2 around 10:35 p.m. from a Cameron Avenue resident.
The complainant said she saw an unknown man looking in her front window on her security camera. By the time police arrived, the man was already gone.
On Sunday, June 12 around 11:03 p.m., a homeowner on County Road 34 in Tecumseh called OPP to report he had scared off a man who was looking into his front window.
Police say the man was caught on video tiptoeing on the front porch and peeping into the window before he was scared off.
The man is described as white with brown hair and classes. He was wearing a light-coloured Nike tank top and dark shorts with a stripe running down the side.
Police are looking for help identifying this person, those with information can call the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
Essex County OPP is reminding residents to be aware of their personal safety and ensure doors and windows are secured and the blinds or curtains are drawn at night.
