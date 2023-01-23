OPP seek public's help in Chatham-Kent sudden death investigation

OPP in Chatham are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle seen in the area where a Chatham man was fatally struck last September.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen or drove a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an SUV, northbound along Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on Sept. 19, 2022 between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the vehicle.

A sudden death investigation was launched by the Elgin County OPP after Chatham-Kent police officers found a deceased person on Highway 40.

The person has been identified as 41-year-old Matthew Hewer of Chatham.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca