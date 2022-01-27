OPP seek surveillance video in Zurich, Ont. assault investgation
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for surveillance video as they continue to investigate an alleged assault in Zurich, Ont. on Tuesday.
Officials responded to a home on Main Street around 7:50 a.m. for reports of a resident being assaulted there.
The resident suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital before being released.
Investigators said in a statement they "would like to speak with anyone that may have video surveillance footage that covers the area in and around the main intersection in Zurich on the morning of Jan. 25."
Anyone with information can call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
The investigation continues.
-
Missing woman found dead in Fort McMurray home, 2nd-degree murder charges laidThe Alberta Major Crimes Unit charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a missing woman in Fort McMurray.
-
Transit terminal in North Bay being used as warming shelterThose who need to get warm are heading to the transit terminal in the North Bay's downtown.
-
Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over FlamesBrandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
-
Meals on Wheels Sudbury receives $5K from local legionVarious legion branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are distributing funds from the 2021 Poppy Campaign.
-
B.C. radiologists sound alarm over backlogs as province claims wait times are downAs the province's radiologists raise the alarm about extensive backlogs impacting patients, B.C.'s Ministry of Health is claiming that wait times for medical imaging and even surgeries are shorter than before the pandemic started.
-
Halifax police arrest 12-year-old boy in connection with robbery at Dartmouth variety storeHalifax Regional Police has arrested a 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S. following a robbery at a variety store.
-
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Hwy. 400 in Georgian BayNo injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered out of control on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Thursday evening.
-
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in BramptonA man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.