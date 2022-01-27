OPP seek surveillance video in Zurich, Ont. assault investigation
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for surveillance video as they continue to investigate an alleged assault in Zurich, Ont. on Tuesday.
Officials responded to a home on Main Street around 7:50 a.m. for reports of a resident being assaulted there.
The resident suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital before being released.
Investigators said in a statement they "would like to speak with anyone that may have video surveillance footage that covers the area in and around the main intersection in Zurich on the morning of Jan. 25."
Anyone with information can call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
The investigation continues.
