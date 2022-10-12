OPP seek suspects after tools stolen from construction site in Kingsville

Essex County OPP are looking for suspects after tools were reported stolen from a construction site in Kingsville.

Members of the Kingsville Detachment investigated the theft at an address on Jasperson Lane on Tuesday.

It was determined that between Oct. 7, and Oct. 11, unknown suspects attended the address and gained access into secured trailers located on the property. Once inside, police say a large quantity of tools were taken.

The OPP want to remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.