OPP seek three people after suspicious fire near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for three people after a suspicious fire northwest of Kingston, Ont. earlier this week.

The fire at a structure on Love Road in Loyalist Township happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. No one was injured in the fire.

Police have deemed the fire suspicious. On Thursday, OPP released photos and video of three people seen leaving the scene shortly after the fire began.

Police say the three people are persons of interest and are hoping to identify them and the vehicle they used to drive away.