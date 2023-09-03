iHeartRadio

OPP seek witnesses to hit and run in Sarnia


image.png

Lambton OPP is looking for witnesses to a hit and run collision in Sarnia Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Lakeshore Road and Mandaumin Road around 11 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

