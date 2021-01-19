OPP are asking for public help after a dog who went missing on Sunday was found dead west of Woodstock, Ont., after reportedly being shot.

The dog, BoBear, went missing while walking with his owner along the Carmeuse Limestone Valley Trail, off Domtar Line just southwest of Beachville.

The owners searched the wooded area for their missing Husky but were unable to locate him.

They returned the next day and found BoBear dead along an old rail line where they were walking.

OPP say the dog suffered an injury from an unknown projectile.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

����UPDATE���� January 18th. We have very tragic news to share. Bobear has just been found just off the trail he went...