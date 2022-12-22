OPP seeks help finding 12-year-old girl last seen in Tottenham

Provincial police are calling on the public to help locate a missing 12-year-old Simcoe County girl.

Police say Sophia McIntyre was last seen in Tottenham around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She is five feet three inches tall with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Sophia was wearing gray or black sweatpants, a light-coloured hoodie, and a puffy hooded vest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.